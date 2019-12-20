WOOD, Beryl Alma:
Passed away peacefully at Masonic Village, Levin, on December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved Mum of Angela and Bruce, Christine and Jan, Suzanne and Bruce, and Gordon and Robyn. Loved gran to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thanks to all the staff at Unit 3, Masonic Village for all your care of Beryl. A celebration of Beryl's life will be held at the Hub Church, 157 Tasman Road, Otaki, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 20, 2019