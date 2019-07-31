WOOD, Beryl Doreen:
Aged 91, dear wife of Keith (dec), died peacefully at her home in the presence of family on 28th July 2019. Lovely mum to Pam & Carol, dear granny to Holly & Stacey, sister to the Mathews girls & brother, Aunt and friend to many, long life member of the TTC. Private cremation has taken place, details for a memorial service to be advised at a later date. The family would like to thank the Mary Potter Hospice and District Nurses for their amazing and compassionate care of Beryl. Messages to: 11 Cornish Place, Cromwell 9310. Email [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on July 31, 2019