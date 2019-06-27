WAKELIN-HOBBS,
Beryl Lydia:
On Tuesday 25th June 2019, at Julia Wallace Rest Home, Palmerston North, aged 99. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald George Wakelin and more recently the late Henry Hobbs. Loved mother of Barbara (Palmerston North), and Linda (Queensland). A much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. A service to celebrate the life of Beryl will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 1st July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2019