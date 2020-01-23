TESTER,
Beryl Evelyn (nee Morris):
Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2020 after a long illness, at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Barry for 53 years, loved Mum of Janine and Michelle. Loved daughter of Joan and Fred Morris, and sister of Barry and Allan Morris. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to the Tester family may be left in Beryl's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private family service has already been held according to her wishes.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 23, 2020