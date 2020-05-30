Beryl SMITH

Guest Book
  • "I am sorry to hear of Beryls death she was such a lovely..."
    - Noreen Richards
  • "Lovely memories off our many chats while at Drummonds..."
    - Chris Reading
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua City, Wellington
042374174
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tawa Baptist Church
229 Main Rd
Tawa
Death Notice


(nee Edwards):
Peacefully at Longview Home, Tawa, on 23 May 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved by her family - eldest child of the late Percy & Hilda Edwards; dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Howard; mother and mother-in-law of Jill (deceased) & Russell Heap, Lesley & Dave Wilson, Geoff & Lisa Smith, and Carolyn & Kas Govind; Gran of Kim, Hayden; Bec & Sean, Mike & Keely, Matt & Jenna; Hannah & Logan, Josh & Helen, Sam & Sharon; Saira, Tara, Alisha; Great Gran of Isaac, Amelia; Kyler, Kiri; Malakye, Archie, Charlie; Omi; Jasper; and a new babe due in September; sister and sister-in-law of Paul & Barbara Edwards and Meg (deceased) & Edgar (deceased) Dickinson-Smith and their families. We are very grateful to the staff at Longview for their care and compassion shown to Beryl, and their support given to our family, over the past 17 months. We also thank all the friends and Tawa Baptist Church family who have supported Beryl, especially since Howard passed away 8 years ago. A celebration of Beryl's life will be held at Tawa Baptist Church, 229 Main Rd, Tawa, on Saturday 27 June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. During the week prior to Beryl's funeral, there will be another notice, with an update of details depending on Covid conditions.

