Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ninness Funeral Home 17 Kenepuru Drive Porirua City , Wellington 042374174 Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Tawa Baptist Church 229 Main Rd Tawa View Map Death Notice



SMITH, Beryl Dickinson

(nee Edwards):

Peacefully at Longview Home, Tawa, on 23 May 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved by her family - eldest child of the late Percy & Hilda Edwards; dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Howard; mother and mother-in-law of Jill (deceased) & Russell Heap, Lesley & Dave Wilson, Geoff & Lisa Smith, and Carolyn & Kas Govind; Gran of Kim, Hayden; Bec & Sean, Mike & Keely, Matt & Jenna; Hannah & Logan, Josh & Helen, Sam & Sharon; Saira, Tara, Alisha; Great Gran of Isaac, Amelia; Kyler, Kiri; Malakye, Archie, Charlie; Omi; Jasper; and a new babe due in September; sister and sister-in-law of Paul & Barbara Edwards and Meg (deceased) & Edgar (deceased) Dickinson-Smith and their families. We are very grateful to the staff at Longview for their care and compassion shown to Beryl, and their support given to our family, over the past 17 months. We also thank all the friends and Tawa Baptist Church family who have supported Beryl, especially since Howard passed away 8 years ago. A celebration of Beryl's life will be held at Tawa Baptist Church, 229 Main Rd, Tawa, on Saturday 27 June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. During the week prior to Beryl's funeral, there will be another notice, with an update of details depending on Covid conditions.







SMITH, Beryl Dickinson(nee Edwards):Peacefully at Longview Home, Tawa, on 23 May 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved by her family - eldest child of the late Percy & Hilda Edwards; dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Howard; mother and mother-in-law of Jill (deceased) & Russell Heap, Lesley & Dave Wilson, Geoff & Lisa Smith, and Carolyn & Kas Govind; Gran of Kim, Hayden; Bec & Sean, Mike & Keely, Matt & Jenna; Hannah & Logan, Josh & Helen, Sam & Sharon; Saira, Tara, Alisha; Great Gran of Isaac, Amelia; Kyler, Kiri; Malakye, Archie, Charlie; Omi; Jasper; and a new babe due in September; sister and sister-in-law of Paul & Barbara Edwards and Meg (deceased) & Edgar (deceased) Dickinson-Smith and their families. We are very grateful to the staff at Longview for their care and compassion shown to Beryl, and their support given to our family, over the past 17 months. We also thank all the friends and Tawa Baptist Church family who have supported Beryl, especially since Howard passed away 8 years ago. A celebration of Beryl's life will be held at Tawa Baptist Church, 229 Main Rd, Tawa, on Saturday 27 June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. During the week prior to Beryl's funeral, there will be another notice, with an update of details depending on Covid conditions. Published in Dominion Post from May 30 to June 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers