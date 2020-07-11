SATTERTHWAITE,
Beryl Eileen:
At St Kilda Care Home, Cambridge. Previously of Sevenoaks Village, Paraparaumu, and also of Waikanae. Beryl went to be with Jesus on Sunday evening, 5 July 2020, in her 94th year. Much loved wife of the late Daniel Satterthwaite. Loved eldest daughter of the late Myrtle and Clarry Jacobs, late of Otaki Beach. Dearly loved eldest sister of Edna and the late David McLay of Christchurch, Jean Eagles of Taupo, Rosemary and Lawrence Cook of Cambridge. Loved by her many nieces, nephews and their families.
A brave soldier promoted
to glory.
In accordance with Beryl's wishes, a private farewell has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020