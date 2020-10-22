RODGERS, Beryl Edith
Winifred (nee Page):
Of Carterton. On 20th October 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Merv. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Peter, Gillian and Mark, Ingrid and Diarmaid, and Alison; and a much loved aunt. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimers Society, PO Box 865, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Beryl will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Thursday 29th October 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Rodgers family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or can be left on Beryl's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz.
