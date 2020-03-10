REYNOLDS, Beryl Nina:
On March 8, 2020 at Ultimate Care Aroha, Palmerston North. 77 years old. Dearly loved daughter of the late Stan and Lilian. Loved step-daughter of the late Joan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Lee, Margaret (dec.) and Bill Jamieson, Bruce and Glenys, Ruth and Des Henry. Much loved and admired aunty. Greatly appreciated nurse and friend.
Psalm 16
"In Thy presence is fullness
of joy."
In memory of Beryl donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Messages to the Reynolds Family, 1 Ropley Street, Amberley 7410. A service for Beryl will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 190 Church St, Palmerston North, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10.30am. Private Interment at Clareville Cemetery, Carterton.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 10, 2020