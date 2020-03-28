RADICH, Beryl Valerie

(nee Pemberton):

Formerly of Paraparaumu and Stokes Valley. Sadly passed away at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Petone, on Monday 23 March 2020, after a long journey with dementia. Aged 79 years. Much beloved wife of the late Brian. Treasured mum of Matthew and Angela & Pete. Loved daughter of the late William and Jessie. A dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Dave and Marg, Ken (dec) and Anne, and the late Ron. Cherished Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Also a much loved in-law and Aunty to all the Radich clan. Thanks to family, friends and caregivers for their help and support during Beryl's journey especially Millvale Lodge and the special care unit at Bob Scott Retirement Village. Special thanks to Betty and Murray for their unwavering friendship and love shown to mum over the years. A private family farewell for Beryl took place on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

