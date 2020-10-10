LINDSAY, Beryl Muriel
(nee Balsom):
Peacefully on 8th October 2020 at home. Wife of the late Raymond James Lindsay; devoted mother and mother-in-law of Ken & Cathryn (Luxembourg), Raymond & Patricia (U.S.A) and the late Christopher. Loved grandmother of Mark, Tirion and James. Aunty of Gaery and Alice (Brisbane). Special thank you to the Breen girls (Beryl's "adopted" girls) and to David Currie. Beryl's friendships were ageless. Messages to 'the Lindsay family' may be left in Beryl's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Beryl will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Wednesday 14th October at 1.00pm thereafter interment at Karori Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020