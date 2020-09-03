LEWIS, Beryl Ivy
(nee Butler & Long):
Peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on August 26, 2020. In her 73rd year. Beloved wife of the late Morgan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nick and Robyn Long (Perth), and Bernie and Dave Edwards (Perth). A loved grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of Gordon and the late Ruth Butler (Levin), and loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Jude, Ross and Corinna, and Marian (deceased). Dearly loved aunty "Bee" of all her many nieces and nephews. Loved step-Mum of Sandra and Rob, and Michelle and Colin.
"A Dear Friend of Many"
Beryl will be sadly missed.
In accordance with Beryl's wishes, a private family farewell has been held.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2020