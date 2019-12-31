ANTON,
Beryl (nee Waldock):
Of Waikanae. Passed peacefully at Wellington Hospital, on 24 December 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Werner Anton, and beloved wife of previous husband David Hutchison (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dave and Maralene (Brisbane), Vicky and Murray (dec), Stuart and Cisca, Peter (dec) and Sharon, Mel and Ed, Werner and Sheryl, and Karl and Sylvia. Cherished by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren in NZ and Australia. A service to celebrate her life was held at Waikanae Funeral Home, on 27 December 2019. Sincere appreciation to the loving staff at Winara Care Home, Waikanae.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 31, 2019