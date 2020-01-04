BAYNE, Bertha Norma:
On December 21, 2019, peacefully at Elderslea Hospital, Upper Hutt, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan. Much loved mother of Marion and the late Edmund. Loved Nana of David.
Now in Heaven rejoicing!
A huge thank you to Te Omanga Hospice nurses and staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A Funeral Service for Bertha will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020