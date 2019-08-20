Bernardus VERHOEVEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernardus VERHOEVEN.
Service Information
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
068357196
Death Notice

VERHOEVEN,
Bernardus (Ben):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by family at Summerset In The Bay. In his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Jantje. Loved father and father-in-law of Joyce, Reina and Gary, Alieda and Trevor, Daniel and Lynne, Pieter, and Emma. Treasured Opa of his fifteen grandchildren, Simon and Shannon, Jeremy, Melissa, Sarah and Braydon, Darryl, Jonathan, Rebekah, Michael, Grace, Joshua, Vanessa, Hannah, Samantha, Caitlyn, Lukas and his two great-grandchildren, Piper, and Asher Bernardus. Loved brother and brother-in-law. A funeral service for Ben will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a family interment service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ben's memory to Enliven would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A tribute to Ben or messages to his family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.