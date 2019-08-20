VERHOEVEN,
Bernardus (Ben):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by family at Summerset In The Bay. In his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Jantje. Loved father and father-in-law of Joyce, Reina and Gary, Alieda and Trevor, Daniel and Lynne, Pieter, and Emma. Treasured Opa of his fifteen grandchildren, Simon and Shannon, Jeremy, Melissa, Sarah and Braydon, Darryl, Jonathan, Rebekah, Michael, Grace, Joshua, Vanessa, Hannah, Samantha, Caitlyn, Lukas and his two great-grandchildren, Piper, and Asher Bernardus. Loved brother and brother-in-law. A funeral service for Ben will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a family interment service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ben's memory to Enliven would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A tribute to Ben or messages to his family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019