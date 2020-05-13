MEINDERS,
Bernardus (Ben):
Passed away peacefully on 10 May 2020. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Wimke. Much loved father and father-in-law of Glenda and Steve, Harry and Lena. Much loved Opa of Rachel, Matthew, Rebekah, Amanda, Hana and Jordana. The family wishes to thank the Staff of Possum Bourne Rest Home (Pukekohe) for their outstanding care. Ben was a friend of many who will be truly missed. A private service will be held with the family in Palmerston North.
