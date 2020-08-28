Bernardine KARAM (1928 - 2020)
KARAM, Bernardine Leone:
1928 - 2020
Dearly loved wife of the late Joseph Philip, passed away peacefully on 26 August 2020 at the Bernadette Rest Home in Mt Maunganui. Her life was dedicated to family and has been rewarded by the legacy and love of her children Joe and partner Lisa, Patricia, Mary, Jacqueline and husband Brendan, Eileen and partner Dave and Teresa, as well as 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 1 great- great-grandchild. Messages and funeral inquiries to Elliotts Funerals Tauranga, phone (07) 5783338 or
[email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2020
