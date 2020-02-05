WEAKLEY,
Bernard David (Bernie):
Passed away after a short illness at Arohanui Hospice on Sunday 2nd February 2020 surrounded by family and friends, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of the late Carole. Father and father-in- law of Lisa; Marc and Meredith, Jessica and Brent. Loved and cherished by his partner Elaine and her children. Donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A Requiem Mass for Bernie will be held at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, corner of Clyde and Mersey Streets, Island Bay, on Friday 7th February at 11.00am, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 5, 2020