Bernard TER STEEGE

ter STEEGE, Bernard:
Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital after a brief illness on the 24th February 2020, aged 89. Together again with his beloved wife Fay after 30 years. Loved dad and father-in-law of Kevin and Anne, Brenda and Antoon and Janice Diprose. Loved opa of Patrea, Saskia, Alyse, Thomas, Luke, Grant, Emma, Tarina, Atlas, Artemis and Asher. A private family gathering will be held. All correspondence to the ter Steege family, PO Box 394, Te Puke 3153.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2020
