Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathies to you all from Marie, Jill, Karen..."
  • "RIP Bernard"
    - Julieanne Bashford
  • "Dear Gill, Paul,Lisa, and Jeffery. Our deepest sympathy to..."
  • "Sad to see another old time workmate go. Talivaldis (Taz)..."
    - Taz Skulve
  • "Long time friend, sadly missed, we shared many an exploit..."
Death Notice

ROWE,
Bernard Albert Joseph (Bernie):
On Sunday 30th June 2019. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Gill; Loved father of Paul, Geoffrey, and Lisa. Friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington, would be appreciated. Messages to "the Rowe family" may be placed in Bernie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. Bernie's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Brougham Street, Mt Victoria, on Monday July 15th 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post from July 9 to July 10, 2019
