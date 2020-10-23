POFF, Bernard James:
Passed away peacefully on 20 October 2020 at Kimihia Rest Home in Huntly. Beloved son of the late Leo and Bessie Poff, and brother of Judith, the late Philomena, and Rob. Treasured father of Marguerite, Katherine and Hannah. Loved father-in-law of Paul, Bow and Mark. Cherished grandad of James, Julia, Peter, Michael, Alex, Katie and Amelia. Special great-grandad of Lilly, Samuel and Rose, Toni, Phoenix, Mason, Katariana, Ceazyn and Reign, Leo and Jack. A Service to celebrate the life of Bernie will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Tuesday, 27 October, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at the Totara Memorial Park, Thames. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications to the Poff Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 23, 2020