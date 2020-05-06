MITCHELL,
Bernard John (Bernie):
30 May 1940 - 29 April 2020
Bernie has sadly passed away peacefully at home. Survived by his former wife Pamela, children Lauren, Stuart & Cameron and grandson Daniel. His second wife Ilma passed away in 2012. Fiancé Nancy Walsh passed away in 2017. Bernie lived his entire life in Wellington, running his own business as a successful and well respected Painter & Decorator. He loved social dancing and in his later years enjoyed playing bowls.
Thank you to all his friends who supported him, especially since his retirement. A private cremation will be held, with a celebration of Bernie's life to follow at a later date. Messages to the Mitchell family may be sent to [email protected] or posted c/- Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville 6037.
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2020