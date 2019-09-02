McSWEENEY,

Bernard John (Bernie):

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, 31 August 2019, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Sharron for 48 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Bella Mae (Jane), Lisa and James, and treasured Poppa of Charlotte, and Isla. Loved brother of Margaret, brother-in-law of Adrian and Lana, Lyonne (dec), Mary, Michele (dec), Delwyn, and Barbara (dec). Messages or cards for the family may be sent c/-"The family of Bernie McSweeney", PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Bernie's life will be held in the church of Ss Peter and Paul, 37 Dr Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Wednesday, 4 September, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.





