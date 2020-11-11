Bernard FARRELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard FARRELL.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

FARRELL,
Bernard Wayne (Wayne):
Peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt, on 3 November 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Lesley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Katrina and Cam, Lisa, Justine and Darren, Glen (dec) and Craig (dec). Adored Poppa of Alex, Matt, Angus, Libby and Charlotte. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Daphne. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pam (dec) and John Hair, Dexter and Linda. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. In accordance with Wayne's wishes a private cremation followed by a memorial service was held in the Wesley Centre, Upper Hutt, on Friday 6 November. All messages to "The Farrell Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.