CARR, Bernard John:
Of Palmerston North. Peacefully on Thursday 2nd January 2020. Aged 91 years. Cherished husband of Avis. Much loved Dad of David (Melbourne), Barry (dec) & Noella (dec), and Stuart (dec). Treasured Grandad of Natasha & Brydon (Wellington), Adehl & Danielle (Australia). A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Julia Wallace Special Unit and Hospital Unit for their loving care of Bernard. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440. All messages to the Carr Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In accordance with Bernard's wishes, a private service is to be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020