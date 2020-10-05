Bernard BARTON

Guest Book
  • "A great man whom I had great respect for! I know he will be..."
    - Bob Kidd
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Church
Cnr Main Street and Pine Avenue
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

BARTON,
Bernard Aoturoa (Bernie):
Of Trentham, passed suddenly on 2nd October 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Roz, and cherished father, stepfather and poppa to his many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
'A mighty Totara has fallen'
A service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held in St Joseph's Church, Cnr Main Street and Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday 6th October, at 11.00am. All messages to "the Barton family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2020
