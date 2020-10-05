BARTON,
Bernard Aoturoa (Bernie):
Of Trentham, passed suddenly on 2nd October 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Roz, and cherished father, stepfather and poppa to his many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
'A mighty Totara has fallen'
A service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held in St Joseph's Church, Cnr Main Street and Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday 6th October, at 11.00am. All messages to "the Barton family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2020