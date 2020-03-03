PETERS, Bernadette Dobrila
(nee Borich):
Born 04.02.1920, passed away peacefully in her 101st year with family by her side on 01.03.2020 at Harbourview Resthome, Papakowhai, Porirua. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Peters, loved mother of Robert, Roger & Maree, David & Linda, Gregory & Barbara. Dearly loved Nana of 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Much loved youngest sister of the late Ivan, Perina, Mary and Tony, and loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Harbourview for their dedicated care, kindness and patience in caring for Mum.
Mum you have reached all your earthly goals, now it is time to fulfill your final goal, being reunited with your darling Bob.
You will be deeply missed
by all your family.
All communications to [email protected] or the Peters Family, C/- P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday 6th March 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. The family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Bernadette in the Church on Thursday evening at 5.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 3, 2020