LANE, Bernadette Marguerite
(Bernie):
At Malvina Major Rest Home, on 1 November 2020, surrounded by her daughter and family. Loved mother of Jessica Obee. Beautiful sister of Pauline (dec), Veronica, Michael, Rosemary, Gerard, Margaret, Stephanie, Marie and Andrea. Fun loving aunt of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be done online at www.cancernz.org.nz Messages to the Lane family may be left in Bernie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A service to celebrate the life of Bernie will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington, on Thursday 5 November, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Bernie's request would be that all wear bright colours to the celebration.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 3, 2020