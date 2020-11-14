BIRD, Berenice Joubert:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on 13th November 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Neville. Much loved Mum of Robert and Helen, Jean and Mark Campbell, and Sandra. Treasured Nana of Madi, Bryden; Emma, Harriet, and Nick; Jesse, Dayna, Holly, April, and Fergus. And Great-Grandson Casey. All messages to the Bird family, c/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A celebration of Berenice's life will be held in Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414, on Tuesday 17 November 2020 at 10.30am.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020