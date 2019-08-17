GILLARD, Benson Eugene
(Brother Ben): R.O.A.B.
17 November 1933 -
15 August 2019
Loved husband of Bunty (dec), loved father of Kere (dec), Bch 1 (Val), John, RngaBch 2 (Nessa), Bch 3 (Mareena), Lee (dec). Grandad, Gidday, Old Man, Father Murphy, McGyver, Bullfinch to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, uncle Ben to all his nieces and nephews.
Ride fast and fix everything along the way
Ben will be at home at 17 Ratanui Road, Paraparaumu, where his service will be held on Monday 19 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Thank you to all the amazing carers and staff at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019