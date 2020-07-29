TAN,
Benjamin Cristobal (Ben):
Passed away peacefully at home on 26 July 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Dolores. Loving father and father-in-law of Irene & Oliver, Karen & Darrell, Riyah & Chanel and Christian. Doting Granddad of Ethan, Javier, Jordan, Piero, Rocco, Mia and Maya. A viewing for family and friends will be held in Lychgate Funeral Chapel on Thursday 30 July at 6.00pm - 8.00pm. A funeral service for Ben will be at St Teresa's Catholic Church, 301 Karori Rd, Karori, on 31 July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the "Tan family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 04-385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020