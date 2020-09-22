Benjamin STEINMETZ

Guest Book
  • "Lorraine and Kieran, so sorry to hear this tragic news. ..."
    - Lorri Adams
  • "Rest In Love Benjie"
    - Lee Lee
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
166 Arawhata Road
Paraparaumu
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Awa Tapu Cemetery
Valley Road
Paraparaumu
Death Notice

STEINMETZ,
Benjamin David (Benjie):
On 17th September 2020, as result of a motorcycle accident. Aged 36 years. Dearly loved son of Lorraine and Keiran, loved brother of Josh & Victoria, Adam, Samuel & Shannon, loved grandson of Pam & John Beldham, and loved uncle of five. All are welcome to farewell Benjie at 166 Arawhata Road, Paraparaumu, between 10.00am and 12.00noon on Thursday, 24th September, before he is taken to Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu, for a graveside committal ceremony commencing at 1.00pm.

