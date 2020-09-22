STEINMETZ,
Benjamin David (Benjie):
On 17th September 2020, as result of a motorcycle accident. Aged 36 years. Dearly loved son of Lorraine and Keiran, loved brother of Josh & Victoria, Adam, Samuel & Shannon, loved grandson of Pam & John Beldham, and loved uncle of five. All are welcome to farewell Benjie at 166 Arawhata Road, Paraparaumu, between 10.00am and 12.00noon on Thursday, 24th September, before he is taken to Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu, for a graveside committal ceremony commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 22, 2020