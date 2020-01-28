ROSSITER,
Benjamin Francis (Ben):
Of Pahiatua, on Sunday 26th January, 2020, (peacefully) at Julia Wallace, Palmerston North, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jeanette. Much loved Dad of Kathryn, Karl and Danusia, Neil and Jenni, and Louise and Jono. Treasured Grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to Rossiter Family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Ben's life will be held in the Tararua Club, Tararua Street, Pahiatua, on Saturday 1st February 2020 at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020