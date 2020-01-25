JONES, Benjamin Mark:
After a long battle, Ben passed away at home surrounded by family on 23rd January 2020 at 12.20am. Aged 44. Adored husband of Dannielle. Much loved father and father-in-law of Harrison & Abbey, Michael, Olivia and Cameron. And treasured Grandpa to Emily. A celebration of Ben's life will be held at Christian Community Church (CCC), 54 Pascal Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 27th January at 1.30pm. Messages can be sent to the Jones family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 25, 2020