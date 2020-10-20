HASSAN (DRING),
Benjamin Bryan:
Passed away tragically and suddenly on 14 October 2020, in Wellington, aged 27. Deeply loved and cherished by his Mum Penny. Brother to Sam and son of Shane. Will be forever missed by his friends and extended families. The family have asked that you consider making a donation to Zeal Youth Centre who were a key support to Ben in his music, photography and creativity. Donations can be made here: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/remembering-ben-dring A service for Ben will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, Cnr Ghuznee & Willis Streets, Wellington, on Thursday, 22 October, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages for the Hassan/Dring Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020