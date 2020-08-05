CREAGH,
Benjamin Bousfield (Ben):
Peacefully, on 3 August 2020, at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of the late Joan and good friend to Audrey. Loved and respected father of Andrew, Tony, John, Tim and partners. Cherished grandad to all his grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Te Omanga and Bob Scott.
Ben will be sadly missed by all who love him and his wonderful sense of humour will not be forgotten.
A memorial service to celebrate Ben's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 7 August at 2.00pm. All messages to "the Creagh family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2020