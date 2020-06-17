BROWN,
Benjamin Walter (Wally):
Of Pauatahanui. Passed away peacefully on Monday 15 June 2020, at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 91 years. Much loved husband of the late Nan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Elaine, Steve and Nicki, Derek, Adele and Mike, Malcolm and Belinda. Adored Pop of Fenella, Megan, Ben, Liam, Tamsyn, Todd, Brooke, Alyssa and Lucia. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Wal's life will be held at The North Porirua Baptist Church, 69F Discovery Drive, Whitby, on Friday 19 June, commencing at 1.00pm. Messages can be sent to "The family of Wal Brown" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post from June 17 to June 18, 2020