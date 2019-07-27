ABRAHAM,
Benjamin Aporo:
Passed away at Wellington Hospital after a long illness on July 21st, 2019. Dearly loved by wife Hilda, Dad to Elizabeth, Karl and Heretaina, Papa to Elikana, Te Aravaka and Zara. Loved son of the late Putoko-Tamaanga and late Nono Haua-Abraham, brother of late Tereau Tokohere and brother-in-law Apia Tokohere, late Elizabeth Conrad and brother-in-law Heta Conrad, brother of the late Samuel and Heretaina, including his other brother Kimi Mitchell and sister-in-law Tere, sister Mehau Putai and brother-in-law Minister Putai and all their families. Much loved by all families throughout NZ and overseas. A private service and cremation was held at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel on July 25th, 2019. Acknowledgement: The Abraham family wishes to express our sincere thanks for the generosity, help, koha, food and support during out time of bereavement.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2019