HARDING, Ben Geoffrey:
Passed away on 17th August 2019, in Rotorua, aged 50. Cherished husband of Jennifer & father to Nikita, Anton and Michael; treasured son of Judy & the late Geoff (Napier), son-in-law to Kathy & the late George Dumas (Sth Africa). Loved brother of Sally & Cherry, brother-in-law to Mike Osborne (PN) and Chris & Tracey (Sth Africa) and a much loved uncle. Ben's funeral will be held at 11.00am, Saturday 24th August, at Living Well Church, Biak St, Rotorua.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2019