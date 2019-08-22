Ben HARDING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben HARDING.
Service Information
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
073483600
Death Notice

HARDING, Ben Geoffrey:
Passed away on 17th August 2019, in Rotorua, aged 50. Cherished husband of Jennifer & father to Nikita, Anton and Michael; treasured son of Judy & the late Geoff (Napier), son-in-law to Kathy & the late George Dumas (Sth Africa). Loved brother of Sally & Cherry, brother-in-law to Mike Osborne (PN) and Chris & Tracey (Sth Africa) and a much loved uncle. Ben's funeral will be held at 11.00am, Saturday 24th August, at Living Well Church, Biak St, Rotorua.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.