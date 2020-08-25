TAYLOR, Bella Judith
(Jingle Bells) (nee Gray):
Died surrounded by her family after a short illness. Battled fiercely at Cantabria Hospital Rest Home in Rotorua on 23 August 2020, in her 82nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Sydney Taylor. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Philip, Helen and David. Loved and cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Grace and Alexander. A service for Bella will be held on Thursday 27 August at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, at 10.00am. Thereafter private cremation.
"That's me, bye bye,
Sweet Dreams, love you xx Bella x x x x x x"
