CHHIMA, Beena:
Born 22nd July 1976 at Wellington, died suddenly on 18th February 2020. Dearly loved daughter of Thakor (Pravin) and Parvati, sister of Sameer, sister-in-law of Manisha and Aunt (Fui) to Tishaan. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington, would be appreciated and also may be left at Beena's funeral service. Messages to "the Chhima family" may be placed in Beena's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 7123, Wellington South. The farewell service will be held at the Bharat Bhavan, Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, on Friday, February 21st, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Respect (Beswanu) can be paid at the residence between 3.00pm - 6.00pm, Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd February 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2020