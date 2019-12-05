WIRAMANADEN, Beatrice:
Died on Thursday 21st November 2019 in Sri Lanka. Dearly loved mum and mum-in-law to Dionnie & Vinod Roy, Henry (Alexton) & Gwen, Braburn & Sook, Ryland & Lorna. Nana to Hansel, Vanessa, Angelo, Garrick, Brooke, Natasha, Dharshan, Marissa, Hari & Nikita. Big Nana to Hadley, Chelsea, Mitchell, Rhylee, Campbell, Abbey, Amaya & Grace. We would like to sincerely thank all those that sent us messages of thoughts and prayers during this sad time.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2019