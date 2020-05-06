TENNYSON, Beatrice
Aventon (Bice) (née Young):
On 26th April 2020, aged 93 years, peacefully at The Lodge, Parkwood Retirement Village, Waikanae. Daughter of the late Alec and Elsie Young. Much loved by her husband the late James, sons David and Alan, grandsons Barney and Sam, brother Peter, sister to the late Janet, and many other extended family and friends. A special thank you to all the staff at Parkwood for their kind and compassionate care. Bice was an inspirational teacher and a passionate conservationist. A private funeral service has been held and a celebration of Bice's life will be advised post lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Messages to [email protected] or to (04) 293 4393 or to Waikanae Funeral Home, P.O. Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2020