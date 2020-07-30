MAHAN, Basil John (Bas):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 28 July 2020, aged 86 years, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Adele for almost 50 years, much loved father and father-in-law of John & Jodie and Leigh & Steve. Loved Grandad/Poppa of Christopher & Tayler, Nicholas & Tahlia, Jessica, Cameron, Matthew, Daniel & McKenzie and great-grandad of Kyrie & Isiah.
A life well lived.
A service for Basil will be held at Tawa Baptist Church, 229 Main Rd, Tawa, on Tuesday 4 August, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation. Messages can be sent to "The Mahan Family", c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240, or via Basil's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2020