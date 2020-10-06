LE PROU,
Basil James (Jim):
Passed away peacefully, in the presence of his family at home, on 3rd October 2020, aged 69 years young - after a courageous battle with cancer. You gave it your all and you were incredibly brave right till the end. Thank you to the people who looked after Jim and treated him with respect and compassion, you will know who you are. One true soulmate of Sue - love you to the moon and back. Treasured Dad of Carl and Cherie, Tracy, Niki and Ralph. Much loved Grandad (Basi) of Casey, Jarrod (deceased), Jayden, Jayden, Ethan, Kayla, Izzy, and great-grandad of Cassius. Loved son of Anne and Mons (dec). Brother of Pat (dec), Margaret, John (dec), Garry (dec), and much loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wellington Free Ambulance and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday 9th October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020