FRANKLIN,
Basil Arthur Stephen:
Long-time resident of the Kapiti Coast, Basil passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Thursday, 1st October 2020, aged 92 years. Much loved husband of the late Brenda. Loved and respected Dad to Ian & Alison, and Douglas. Grandad to Izack and Conor and Uncle to Carleen and Gerald Bealing. Special thanks to staff at Ward 3, Wellington Hospital, and also Basil's supportive neighbours for their amazing care and attention. In accordance with Basil's wishes, a private gathering has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020