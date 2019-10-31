CHARLES, (Howard) Basil:

Basil, a former NZSO cellist, died at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae, on Saturday 26 October 2019, a month after his 87th birthday. He is the beloved husband, of 35 years, of Blanche (Waikanae), and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Howard and Merrilea (Brisbane), and Deborah and Jon Andrews (Brisbane). He is also loved by his grandchildren - Jade and Lara Charles, and Coral and Jackson Andrews - and his four great-grandchildren, and held in esteem by his former wife, Zona ,(all of Brisbane). Friends from across the years are invited to join us in our celebration of Basil's life at 2.00pm, Saturday 2 November, in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae. Special loving thanks to the nurses and carers of Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu and of Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae, for their devoted care of Basil over this past year.

