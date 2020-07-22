WATSON, Barry Ronald:
87, of Waikanae, died on Monday 20 July 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Much loved husband of Val (1933-2001), father of Karen and Megan. Grandfather of Lleyson, Caitlin, Kerryth and Elgan. Great-grandfather of Brooklyn, Quinlan, Ava and Lyla. Much loved friend, he will be greatly missed. A small funeral will be held at Waikanae Funeral Home on Monday 27 July 2020 at 11.00am. A video stream of the service is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com.
Donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance Service in memory of Barry would be welcome in lieu of floral tributes.
Published in Dominion Post on July 22, 2020