Barry WATSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry WATSON.
Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

WATSON, Barry Ronald:
87, of Waikanae, died on Monday 20 July 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Much loved husband of Val (1933-2001), father of Karen and Megan. Grandfather of Lleyson, Caitlin, Kerryth and Elgan. Great-grandfather of Brooklyn, Quinlan, Ava and Lyla. Much loved friend, he will be greatly missed. A small funeral will be held at Waikanae Funeral Home on Monday 27 July 2020 at 11.00am. A video stream of the service is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com.
Event ID:
[email protected]
Password: JJQTIT
Donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance Service in memory of Barry would be welcome in lieu of floral tributes.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on July 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.