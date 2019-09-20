SWANSON, Barry Ernest:
Passed away peacefully on
17 September 2019, at home surrounded by his family, aged 65 years. Loving husband of Maria, adored father of Hayden, Cameron (dec), Rowan & Stacey, father-in-law of Tara & Toby, and Grumps to Harper. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of Barry. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Barry's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A service for Barry will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, Kilbirnie, on Monday 23 September at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 20, 2019