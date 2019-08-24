POTTS, Barry Edward:
Passed away in Taupo, with family at his side, on Wednesday 21st August 2019, aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Cecily. Much loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Kathryn, Sarn, Greg and Fiona, Russ and Nic, and Grandad to his many grandchildren. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at Sugar Loaf Chapel, 220 Gloucester Street, Taradale, on Saturday 31st August, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019