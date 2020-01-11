NORMAN,
Barry James (aka Norm):
Died January 6, 2020 aged 64 years, at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Loved husband of Bronwyn, step-father of Sharman and Charlie. Father of Renee and Lee, Marc and Emma. 'Grandpa Chips' to Nikki and Chase, Ashton, Penelope, and Levi. Barry's Celebration of life is on January 18th, at 2pm, at The Oasis Church, cnr Cambridge Terrace and Vogel Street, Naenae. No flowers please, donations to Te Omanga Hospice are appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020